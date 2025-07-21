Cardinals’ Jordan Walker Decision Reportedly Has Been Made
Will the St. Louis Cardinals trade outfielder Jordan Walker away?
This is a topic that has came up over the last few weeks but The Athletic’s Katie Woo shared on "Cardinals Territory" that the current expectation is that Walker won't be moved.
"You will hear his name being floated around in possible trade propositions," Woo said. "Well, I don't think that is out of the question come the offseason I would be very surprised if a trade of Jordan Walker happens this July, mainly because of what we already talked about. Unless John Mozeliak and Chaim Bloom work together on this trade, it doesn't make a lot of sense for an outgoing president of baseball operations to trade a player with ample years of control, a former first-round pick ahead of a new front office taking over.
"You never know what Chaim Bloom and his front office, which we don't even know what that looks like yet, might think of Jordan Walker. So, is it tantalizing to think moving Jordan Walker could net you a big player? Yes, because I think that it could. Is that where the Cardinals are in their restructure? Probably not."
The Cardinals have had Walker as one of the team's "runway" guys this season. It has been a season of inconsistency with injuries and offensively. There will be plenty of buzz around him, but this doesn't seem like an option at this time with the trade deadline just about here.
