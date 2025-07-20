Cardinals Shaking Up Rotation, Giving Michael McGreevy Shot

Inside The Cardinals

Apr 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of St. Louis Cardinals players hats and gloves in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images / David Kohl-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are about to get another look at one of the most exciting prospects in the system right now.

St. Louis starter Michael McGreevy is someone fans have been clamoring about since Spring Training. The 25-year-old has shown flashes in the big leagues and has been consistently great in the minors in 2025. There's going to be a time in which he is a consistent piece at the top of the rotation in St. Louis. This is going to be the case for years to come, but hasn't happened yet this season.

But, he's about to get another opportunity. The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that Michael McGreevy will get another spot start on Monday against the Colorado Rockies.

"Cardinals rotation changes: Michael McGreevy will spot start Monday in COL," Woo said. "St. Louis will skip Matthew Liberatore’s next turn, he’ll pitch next weekend against SD. Org wanted to give Libby, who will surpass his career innings this year, extra rest coming out of the break."

The Cardinals are going to see McGreevy in the rotation consistently soon. This could be as soon as after the trade deadline on July 31st. There have been rumors about the possibility of the Cardinals trading Erick Fedde away this summer. If that were to happen, it would open the door for McGreevy. This is yet another try out for the young starter. St. Louis is fortunate to have the depth but if it wants to win now, it needs to make the move.

