Cardinals Mock Trade Dumps Nolan Arenado For Dodgers 25-Year-Old
The St. Louis Cardinals should be open to pretty much everything at this point.
Star third baseman has been the most talked about trade candidate in baseball over the last few weeks but the organization hasn't gotten a deal done. It's unclear when they will at this point.
One team that has been suggested for Arenado on many occasions is the Los Angeles Dodgers. It would be somewhat surprising to see them add Arenado due to his contract, the Dodgers seem to have unlimited funds.
With the trade market hypothetical heating up, Newsweek's Zach Pressnell suggested an intriguing mock trade that would send Arenado to Los Angeles in exchange for 25-year-old pitcher Bobby Miller.
"Here's a trade idea that would send Arenado to Los Angeles to join manager Dave Roberts' star-studded lineup: Los Angeles Dodgers receive: 3B Nolan Arenado, $25 million (and) St. Louis Cardinals receive: RHP Bobby Miller," Pressnell said. "This is a pretty simple deal.
"The Dodgers would bring in a multi-time Platinum Glove winner at a position they could use an upgrade in. Arenado is pleased with the deal and joins the Dodgers as a five, six, or seven-hitter in the lineup. St. Louis is sending $25 million to pay about half the deal. Coming back to the Cardinals in this deal is high-potential pitching prospect Bobby Miller."
This idea does make sense. The Cardinals need pitching and cutting ties with Arenado and offloading his money would be a great way to get some. Miller is just 25 years old and had a 3.76 ERA as a rookie across 22 starts in 2023. If the Cardinals could get him, they absolutely should.
