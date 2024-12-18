Cardinals Shut Down Mariners Trade Talks For 27-Year-Old, Per Insider
Who will the St. Louis Cardinals end up cutting ties with this offseason?
It certainly seems like the team is going to look different and third baseman Nolan Arenado is the most likely player to be on the move. With each passing day, there has been more and more trade chatter about Arenado. He still currently is a member of the organization, but for how much longer?
He isn't the only player that teams have shown interest, though. The Seattle Mariners reportedly had interest in 27-year-old utility man Brendan Donovan but St. Louis "shut virtually every door," according to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.
"Another team that would line up well as a trade partner, and one that would seemingly be more interested in prospects -- the Cardinals -- are also trying to figure out their long-term direction," Kramer said. "They’ve publicly said that they will try to trade Nolan Arenado, a high-paid superstar who has experienced notable regression and whose list of teams he would waive his no-trade clause to does not include the Mariners. St. Louis also has shut virtually every door on the Mariners’ interest in young second baseman Brendan Donovan, a source said."
Donovan is just 27 years old and could be a very good building block for the Cardinals. He can play all over the field, has a Gold Glove Award under his belt, has been one of the team's best hitters over the last three years, and is cheap. He won't be a free agent until 2028 so it's not shocking the Cardinals shut down chatter.
More MLB: Yankees 'Engaged In Talks' With Ex-Cardinals $130 Million All-Star