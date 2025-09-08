Cardinals No. 2 Prospect Could Be In St. Louis Sooner Than You'd Think
One name St. Louis Cardinals fans can start to get used to hearing is Liam Doyle.
If you haven't heard much about him yet, you will. Doyle was the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft by the Cardinals. St. Louis selected him out of the University of Tennessee after an eye-popping season in which he racked up 164 strikeouts in just 95 2/3 innings pitched. When the draft was approaching, Doyle wasn't linked to the Cardinals much at all in mock drafts or other things of that nature in part because Doyle typically was projected to be off the board by the time the Cardinals were on the clock at No. 5.
That wasn't the reality, though, and the Cardinals jumped all over the oppotunity to draft him. Now, he's the Cardinals No. 2 prospect just behind JJ Wetherholt. This season, you've probably heard a lot about Wetherholt and how he can be the team's next big star. Wetherholt has shot through the Cardinals' farm system and now is in Triple-A a year after being the team's first-round pick in 2024.
Doyle already is viewed as someone who could also be a "quick riser" through the system next year, as shared by The Athletic's Katie Woo.
The Cardinals have an intriguing hurler on their hands down in the minors
"Doyle will be one of the most enticing minor-league arms in the organization next year," Woo said. "Based on his collegiate pedigree, the 21-year-old could be a quick riser through the farm system. Bolstering pitching depth will continue to be a focal point under Chaim Bloom’s regime.
"The Cardinals will have three top prospects recovering from Tommy John surgery next season: Tekoah Roby, Sem Robberse and 2022 first-round pick Cooper Hjerpe. While it’s highly unlikely Doyle will be under consideration for the Opening Day rotation, he and fellow southpaw Quinn Mathews will be the arms to watch come spring training as the Cardinals attempt to begin rebuilding their rotation depth."
Doyle just made his professional debut on Saturday for the Class-A Palm Beach Cardinals. He went 1 2/3 innings pitched and struck out three batters. This is the guy -- along with Wetherholt -- to watch out for over the next year.
