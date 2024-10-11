Cardinals Projected $13 Million Star Could Be In Mix For Astros
What's next for the St. Louis Cardinals star?
Over the next few months, there's going to be a steady stream of chatter about where Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is going to land. He will be on the open market and will be one of the top first basemen available.
Goldschmidt had a tough year by his standards, but he still can help a team looking for first base help. There will be a handful of teams that likely will get involved in his sweepstakes, and one team that was floated as an option is the Houston Astros by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold
"Goldschmidt will enter a free-agent pool rich with talent at first base and potential designated hitters," Goold said. "New York Mets lugger Pete Alonso, at 30, headlines the group, ready to go as far and high as his playoff performance takes him. But also in the mix at former (Chicago Cubs) fixture Anthony Rizzo, Goldschmidt’s Gold Glove replacement in Arizona Christian Walker, and Brewers’ bounce-back hitter Rhys Hoskins.
"Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will draw trade attention. Among the teams expected to shop for a first baseman is the (Houston Astros) club Goldschmidt grew up watching in the Houston area and the Yankees. Arizona could lose its first baseman to free agency and need one, and the same goes for the New York Mets."
Houston has been one of the best teams in baseball in recent memory. Could the Astros give the Cardinals star a call this winter?
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Gold Glove Winner Would Be Great $1.4 Million Pickup