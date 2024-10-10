Ex-Cardinals Gold Glove Winner Would Be Great $1.4 Million Pickup
The St. Louis Cardinals want to lower payroll but they still will need to fill out the roster and put players on the field in 2025.
It's unclear what the team will look like with moves expected to be on the way. It has been reported that the Cardinals will look to make some trades involving expensive veterans. If that ends up being the case, the Cardinals likely will roll with a young lineup in 2025.
St. Louis still should keep a few veterans around to help mentor some of its young players, and one player who the Cardinals should consider is veteran outfielder Jason Heyward. He is a 15-year big league veteran and spent the 2015 season as a member of the Cardinals.
He impressed in the small sample size and finished 15th in the National League Most Valuable Player voting, and won a Gold Glove Award. Now, Heyward is 35 years old and is nearing the end of his big-league career.
While this is the case, the Cardinals should consider bringing him in to be a depth outfielder and mentor in the clubhouse. He won't cost a lot by any means. Heyward is projected to get $1.4 million on a one-year deal by Spotrac.
Heyward has had a very successful big-league career. He was a first-round draft pick, has won five Gold Glove Awards, earned one All-Star nod, and is a World Series champion. He has plenty of experience and could be an important voice for the clubhouse. Why not take a chance on him?
