Cardinals Should Sign Ex-Red Sox $13.5 Million Pitcher In Free Agency
The St. Louis Cardinals can be competitive in the National League Central in 2025.
St. Louis won 83 games in 2024 and finished tied for second place in the division with the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals and Cubs both had 10 fewer wins than the 93-win Milwaukee Brewers, but the division is wide open.
Even if the Cardinals trade Nolan Arenado, the division is for the taking. St. Louis isn't going to go out and blow away one of the top remaining free agents with some sort of massive deal, but they can still be strategic and bring some pieces to town.
One of the biggest reasons why the Cardinals took a step forward in 2024 was because of the fact that the club had one of the best bullpens in baseball. St. Louis could lose a key piece in Andrew Kittredge but there are options out there that could replace him.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold noted that the Cardinals are looking for a setup reliever this offseason.
"Well, they’re in the market for a setup reliever who can slide into that pivotal Kittredge role, own it, thrive in it, and then – if the team is teetering out of contention – be a valuable trade chip to cash in at the deadline," Goold said when discussing a possible deal with reliever Jose Leclerc.
Another option out there who fits this description is former Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin. He had a two-year, $13.5 million deal with Boston and logged a 2.16 ERA over the last two seasons in 100 appearances. If the Cardinals want to add a setup man, he may be the best option out there.
