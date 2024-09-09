Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Should Target Projected $48 Million Star To Fill Biggest Hole

Will the Cardinals make a heavy investment in the team this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the St. Louis Cardinals want to go back to being a contender in 2025, they need to take a serious look at the top of the starting rotation.

Having Sonny Gray at the top of the rotation is a great start. But, the Cardinals need to add another frontline starter to give him support at the top of the rotation. One player who could fit this description well without breaking the bank is former New York Yankees and current New York Mets star Luis Severino.

Severino has regained his form this season as a member of the Mets and has a 3.74 ERA through 28 starts. He will be a free agent this winter and is projected to receive a deal roughly in the neighborhood of four years and $48 million, according to Spotrac.

This is just a projection and anything could happen once bidding actually begins this winter. If Severino does end up with a multi-year deal worth less than $50 million, that could be music to the Cardinals' front office's ears.

St. Louis likely won't spend what it would cost to land someone like Corbin Burnes or Blake Snell but may be willing to spend roughly $50 million on Severino. He is a frontline starter with All-Star experience under his belt. He is just 30 years old and could help the Cardinals for years to come.

He has shown that he has plenty left in the tank and should be toward the top of the Cardinals' wish list this winter.

More MLB: Cardinals Unlikely To Make Massive Change After Season, Per Insider

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News