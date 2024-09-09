Cardinals Should Target Projected $48 Million Star To Fill Biggest Hole
If the St. Louis Cardinals want to go back to being a contender in 2025, they need to take a serious look at the top of the starting rotation.
Having Sonny Gray at the top of the rotation is a great start. But, the Cardinals need to add another frontline starter to give him support at the top of the rotation. One player who could fit this description well without breaking the bank is former New York Yankees and current New York Mets star Luis Severino.
Severino has regained his form this season as a member of the Mets and has a 3.74 ERA through 28 starts. He will be a free agent this winter and is projected to receive a deal roughly in the neighborhood of four years and $48 million, according to Spotrac.
This is just a projection and anything could happen once bidding actually begins this winter. If Severino does end up with a multi-year deal worth less than $50 million, that could be music to the Cardinals' front office's ears.
St. Louis likely won't spend what it would cost to land someone like Corbin Burnes or Blake Snell but may be willing to spend roughly $50 million on Severino. He is a frontline starter with All-Star experience under his belt. He is just 30 years old and could help the Cardinals for years to come.
He has shown that he has plenty left in the tank and should be toward the top of the Cardinals' wish list this winter.
More MLB: Cardinals Unlikely To Make Massive Change After Season, Per Insider