Cardinals Unlikely To Make Massive Change After Season, Per Insider
Will the St. Louis Cardinals make some organizational changes once the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season comes to an end?
The Cardinals have been better this season than they were last year, but they still are in danger of finishing below .500 for the second straight season. St. Louis likely will end up missing the playoffs and could finish below .500 for the second straight season for the first time in recent memory.
St. Louis has had a rough two years and changes clearly need to be made. The Cardinals need to invest in the starting rotation and add a little more firepower to the middle of the lineup. There has been some speculation that there could end up being changes made in the organization, but USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale said it's unlikely the club parts ways with president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
"The St. Louis Cardinals could have a losing record in back-to-back years for the first time since 1958-59, but John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, already announced that he will step down after the 2025 season, perhaps paving the way for Chaim Bloom," Nightengale said. "Responsibilities could shift, but no change is expected."
St. Louis needs to have a big offseason. Clearly whatever the club has been doing over the last two seasons isn't working. The Cardinals need to enter the offseason with an open mind and invest in the club if they want to prevent another down year in 2025.
More MLB: Cardinals Phenom Among Top Surprises In Minors, Could Force Way To Majors