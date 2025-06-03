Cardinals Should Target Red Sox All-Star In Blockbuster Trade
FanSided's Robert Murray recently suggested the Boston Red Sox could look to cut ties with All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran this season. Murray cited a report that linked Duran to the San Diego Padres, but there could be better suitors out there.
"Duran, 28, can play multiple outfield positions. He’s coming off a breakout season with the Boston Red Sox, hitting .285/.342/.492 with 21 home runs and 75 RBI," Murray wrote. "This season, he’s hitting .264/.312/.406 with four home runs and 34 RBI. The case for moving Duran is obvious: they’d be selling high on Duran while also opening a spot in the outfield for baseball’s top prospect Roman Anthony, who should already be in the majors."
The St. Louis Cardinals make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Duran.
St. Louis isn't in desperate need of an outfielder, but adding Duran would make them much better in the present moment and for the future. He's under team control for a few more seasons, so the Cardinals would be getting much more than a rental if they're able to land him.
But they make even more sense if you begin discussing potential trade packages.
The Cardinals could cut ties with expiring players like Ryan Helsley and Erick Fedde in a deal for Duran. This would give Boston a pair of win-now stars in the big leagues while also adding some prospects behind them. The Red Sox would also clear way for top prospect Roman Anthony to come to the big leagues and make an impact as an everyday starter.
It's tough to gauge how much the Cardinals would need to give up for Duran, but it feels like Helsley would be the start to a trade package. Pair him with a top prospect like Tink Hence and potentially a bit more and you have the groundwork for a massive, league-altering trade.
