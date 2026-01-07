Cardinals 2-For-1 Trade Idea Cuts Ties With Fan Favorite All-Star

The St. Louis Cardinals made a few trades to open up the offseason, and it seems clear they're headed for a rebuild over the next few years.

They opted to trade Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox for a package of prospects. Shortly after, they sent Willson Contreras to the Red Sox for another package of prospects.

At this point, there are multiple other players expected to be traded from St. Louis this winter. The most valuable trade asset for the Cardinals is seemingly infielder Brendan Donovan. Donovan's contract is quickly coming to and end, so the Cardinals would be smart to trade him before he walks in free agency.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together a trade package that would send Donovan to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Logan Evans and Felnin Celesten.

Cardinals seem likely to cut ties with Brendan Donovan this winter

"The Cardinals are clearly in rebuilding mode after flipping Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras for prospects, making a Donovan trade extremely likely at some point before the start of spring training," Reuter wrote. "This return package would give them a 2026 rotation piece in Logan Evans, who had a 4.32 ERA in 81.1 innings for the Mariners last year, along with a high-ceiling middle infield prospect in Felnin Celesten.

"Still only 20 years old, Celesten hit .285/.349/.384 with 26 extra-base hits and 20 steals in 93 games at Single-A last year, and the $4.7 million bonus he received when he signed in 2023 speaks to his significant upside."

The Cardinals would be smart to move on from Donovan, especially if they can land a trade package like the one proposed by Reuter.

Evans is a high potential pitcher who could slot into the starting rotation in St. Louis right away. He's quickly improving with the Mariners, but it's difficult for him to earn playing time with the team's loaded starting rotation.

Celesten is a very talented young prospect with incredible upside. He has a rare combination of speed and power that could see him develop into a five-tool prospect over the next few years.

