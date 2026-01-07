What Nolan Arenado Trade Could Cost Cardinals

What will it take for the St. Louis Cardinals to trade away Nolan Arenado this winter?

This has been a talking point around the organization over the last year. Last offseason, Arenado had a five-team reported approved trade list. Obviously, a small group. The Cardinals and Houston Astros were close, but Arenado shut the idea down. At the time, the Cardinals only had a small group of options and the inclusion of cash wasn't as likely as it is now. This offseason, the Cardinals have shown that they are willing to include cash to get a deal over the finish line.

That was the case with Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, both. St. Louis reportedly included $20 million in the Gray deal. The club reportedly sent $8 million to the Boston Red Sox in the Contreras deal. With two years left on Arenado's deal and a slow market, what would it take for the Cardinals to get an Arenado deal done? Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported that the club expects to include at least $15 million in an Arenado trade.

Jul 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) on deck in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Any rival evaluator, though, will see a player who will be 35 next season, is on a steady downward offensive slope, and is coming off a season in which he missed a career-high amount of time with injury," Jones wrote. "That player is also owed a significant amount of money, although the Cardinals expect to kick in at least $15 million of that in a trade. Under those circumstances, and with the déjà vu of Alex Bregman lingering on the free agent market for a second consecutive winter, it is not a surprise that a solution has yet to reveal itself.

"When Bloom took over in Boston, his biggest initial challenge was being tasked with moving on from Mookie Betts, despite all parties understanding that it was a bad idea both on and off the field. This time, Arenado is the superstar in question, and it is broadly accepted that a trade is the best possible outcome. The question is whether it can be made to happen."

It sounds like a lot, but if the Cardinals save any cash from a trade involving Arenado, that can be used elsewhere on the roster while also opening up a significant role for a young guy. Chaim Bloom has been adamant that the Cardinals will not be releasing Arenado. So, we'll either see a deal happen at some point with cash likely kicked in, or Arenado will be with the club when the 2026 season begins.

