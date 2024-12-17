Yankees 'Engaged In Talks' With Ex-Cardinals $130 Million All-Star
The New York Yankees have a massive hole to fill in the lineup.
New York lost star outfielder Juan Soto and needs to find a way to replace his production. The Yankees surely won't be able to replace Soto with just one player. New York has been aggressive in the pitching markets so far this offseason and has landed Max Fried and Devin Williams.
The Yankees haven't added much offense yet this offseason, but that should change in the not-so-distant future. New York has been tied to Chicago Cubs outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger but it's unclear if a a deal will get done.
The two sides reportedly are at a "stalemate," and now the Yankees have "engaged in talks" with four first basemen, including former St. Louis Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"While the New York Yankees are at a stalemate with the Chicago Cubs for OF/1B Cody Bellinger, they have turned their attention to the first-base market," Nightengale said. "They are engaged in talks with four free-agent first basemen: Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Carlos Santana, and Paul Goldschmidt."
Goldschmidt spent the last six seasons with the Cardinals but it has been widely expected that he will be leaving this offseason in free agency. His five-year, $130 million deal wrapped up after the 2024 season ended and the team announced that Willson Contreras will be the team's first baseman in 2025.
New York has been suggested as a fit for Goldschmidt in the past. The Yankees have a hole at first base with Anthony Rizzo also available in free agency. Could the two sides come together on a deal?
