Cardinals Starter To Miss At Least Two More Weeks But Possibly Longer

It sounds like the Cardinals hurler will miss at least two more weeks but it could be even more

The St. Louis Cardinals currently are without the services of one of their starting pitchers.

St. Louis' starting rotation has taken a step forward this season but it still isn't in the position the team likely hoped it would be. The Cardinals have dealt with multiple injuries and seemingly haven't been at full strength at any point this season.

The Cardinals currently are missing starter Steven Matz who is dealing with a back injury. He looked good to begin the 2024 campaign, but he suffered a back injury that impacted his performance and now he is on the Injured List.

It's unclear exactly how much time he will miss but it will be at least another two weeks, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.

"Matz received an anti-inflammatory injection Monday to address the soreness in his lower back, and he has been prescribed another six days without throwing," Goold said. "That will ensure his absence from the rotation for at least an additional two weeks, and it could be longer depending on his rehab schedule. That extends the time the Cardinals will need a new starter — even as their actions reveal they don’t have that candidate pushing up from the minors."

While two weeks seems to be the minimum amount of addition time he could miss, it sounds like it could be longer. St. Louis is deciding who will fill the spot in the meantime but it is clear that the club isn't at full strength and won't be again for at least a few weeks.

