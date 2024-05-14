Cardinals Top Bullpen Addition To Begin Rehab Assignment Showing Return Is Near
It sounds like it won't be long until St. Louis Cardinals fans can get a look at the club's brand-new reliever.
St. Louis spent this past offseason looking for ways to bolster the starting rotation and bullpen and mainly did so in free agency. The Cardinals' pitching has been better this season but the club's biggest free-agent addition for the bullpen hasn't appeared in a game yet this season.
The Cardinals added former Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, and New York Yankees hurler Keynan Middleton on a one-year deal with an option for the 2025 season.
Middleton has dealt with a right forearm strain since Spring Training but reportedly is nearing a return and will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"Keynan Middleton is heading out on a rehab assignment Tuesday," Goold said. "Packy Naughton and others are advancing in their rehab/recoveries."
Middleton shined last season with the White Sox and Yankees and had a 3.38 ERA in 51 appearances to go along with a 64-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 50 2/3 innings pitched. He was most impressive down the stretch after being traded to New York and had a 1.88 ERA in his final 12 outings.
The Cardinals bullpen has taken a step forward this season as opposed to 2023, but there still is room for growth. The return of Middleton should give the club another dependable arm and give the bullpen another dynamic.
