Cardinals Superstar Mentioned As Blockbuster Trade Candidate By Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have started to turn things around of late but the club still has plenty of question marks.
St. Louis currently is in last place with an 18-24 record but has won three straight games heading into its clash with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. The Cardinals' offense hasn't clicked yet this season but it has started to show some signs of life over the last few games.
If the Cardinals can continue to rack up some wins and contend for a postseason spot, they likely won't be sellers ahead of the trade deadline. If the Cardinals aren't able to fully get back on track, the roster could look a lot different this summer.
One player who has been floated as a possible trade candidate in the case of a sell-off is superstar Nolan Arenado by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Could Nolan Arenado be a trade candidate? The All-Star third baseman has three years and $74 million left on his contract after this season, and with a full no-trade clause, he will be able to control his future when it comes to any potential trades," Feinsand said.
Arenado was mentioned in trade rumors in 2023 but ultimately stuck around with the club. It would be surprising to see him moved because of the fact that he's still under contract for three years, but he could bring in a massive haul for the Cardinals if they are out of contention this summer.
One team that has been suggested as a possible landing spot is the New York Yankees, but the only way that Arenado is traded is if the Cardinals struggle this summer and he wants to leave. He has given no indication that he wants to leave so it would be surprising to see a deal get done.
