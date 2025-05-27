Cardinals Superstar Is Emerging Right In Front Of Our Eyes
We are roughly a third of the way through the 2025 Major League Baseball season and there have been a lot of positives for the St. Louis Cardinals.
St. Louis is 30-24 overall on the campaign despite boasting a pretty young roster. Guys have stepped up left and right. The club's best starting pitcher has been Matthew Liberatore and it wasn't even clear until late in Spring Training that he even would have a job in the starting rotation.
Brendan Donovan is another guy who has specifically stepped up and has been a leader in the clubhouse while also having the best offensive season of his career so far.
The Cardinals also have a guy who looks like he could be a cornerstone player for years to come. Catcher Iván Herrera has gotten a bigger role with the team moving Willson Contreras to first base and he has been one of the best offensive players in the National League when he has been healthy.
Herrera only has played in 22 games so far this season but is slashing .370/.442/.658 with five home runs, 25 RBIs, six doubles, and 17 runs scored. His OPS is an eye-popping 1.099 as well right now.
In comparison, last year Herrera appeared in 72 games and had five home runs, 27 RBIs, and slashed .301/.372/.428. Herrera has always been known as a bat-first player, but he has taken his game to an even higher level this year.
Cardinals fans should be excited. He's just 24 years old and should be around St. Louis for a long time to come.
