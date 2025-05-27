Cardinals Starting To Seriously Change Insider’s Mind
For months, it seemed pretty obvious that the St. Louis Cardinals would at least try to sell this summer ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Now, that’s not as much of a guarantee. Things have changed and the Cardinals have a 30-24 record. The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in baseball this month and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal shared that he expects the team to make "relatively minor moves" to add rather than subtract if they are in contention while appearing on "Foul Territory."
"I expect that if they are in contention, this being (John Mozeliak's) last year as you mentioned, that they will buy," Rosenthal said. "Are they going to spend assets to try to go on a big run? No, I can't see them doing that. I would expect that they make relatively minor moves."
This doesn’t mean that the Cardinals are going to go out and make some sort of blockbuster deal that mortgages the future for the present. A “relatively minor” move sounds more like something like bullpen help, a bench bat, or some sort of deal that will expire at the end of the season.
We’ll see what happens, but the perception has started to completely shift. It may not sound like too much saying "relatively minor moves' when talking about the Cardinals as buyers, but this is completely different than what the perception around the club has been for the last few months. Things have changed and the vibes are high.
More MLB: Cardinals Won't Lose Nolan Arenado For Long, Per St. Louis Slugger