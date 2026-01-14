Cardinals-Giants Trade Idea Sends $5.8 Million Star To San Francisco

The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly in the middle of a massive rebuild this offseason. They opted to swing a few trades earlier this offseason to send Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox.

Earlier this week, they reportedly agreed to send Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks. These trades are helping clear money for the Cardinals while also adding a plethora of prospect talent.

But they're not expected to be done yet. In fact, they could trade Brendan Donovan to a contending team in the coming days or weeks. Donovan is one of the more underrated infielders in baseball right now.

FanSided's Chris Landers predicted the Cardinals would finish their big trades this offseason by trading Donovan to the San Francisco Giants.

Brendan Donovan would fit perfectly with the Giants in a trade

"Chaim Bloom is shipping out everything that isn't nailed down in St. Louis, from Sonny Gray to Willson Contreras to Nolan Arenado," Landers wrote. "There's no reason Donovan shouldn't be next: He's not getting any younger entering his age-29 season, and with only two years of team control remaining, the Cardinals risk waiting long enough to turn him into a rental. His price will likely never be higher, and he's far more useful to a rebuilding team as a trade asset.

"The Giants are aggressively pursuing a solution to their void at second base, and Donovan would be a perfect fit, a high-OBP table-setter in front of Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman who can fill holes in the infield and outfield."

The Giants have quite a bit of talent on their roster, but they're going to need to add more All-Star caliber players if they want to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Adding Donovan would be the perfect move for San Francisco.

Donovan's defensive versatility would allow him to slide all over the field for the Giants. He could play the corner outfield spots or anywhere across the infield.

The Giants have a good bit of prospect capital they could deal from to acquire Donovan. It doesn't seem like a deal is imminent, but the trade talks could quickly heat up in the coming weeks.

