Cardinals Veteran Slugger Listed As Potential Trade Fit For Yankees
The St. Louis Cardinals have some players that could be on the move after they missed the postseason for the second straight year. The team won 83 games and finished in second place in a weak National League Central division.
Now, they are looking to rebuild and cut ties with some high-priced veterans in an attempt to clear spots for some of their younger players. Third baseman Nolan Arenado is one veteran who could be on the move.
The Cardinals are rebuilding, and Arenado likely will not want to sit through a transition period now that he is late in his career. Will Leitch of MLB.com proposed the idea of Arenado going to the New York Yankees.
"The Mariners would love him. The Dodgers have tried to trade for him in the past. The Astros could use him, if they don't bring back Alex Bregman. The Yankees could too, if they move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base or center field," Leitch wrote.
"Arenado is not even that expensive, with three years and $74 million remaining on his contract. Planning on trying to win a World Series over the next three seasons? Arenado certainly can help with that."
Because of his regression over the past few seasons, the Cardinals are unlikely to receive a huge haul for Arenado, who hit .272 with 16 home runs, 71 RBI and a .719 OPS in 2024. But if he is traded, the Cardinals can clear a spot for Jordan Walker, Thomas Saggese or Nolan Gorman.
