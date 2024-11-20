Dodgers Projected $2.7M Postseason Star Worth Flier For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to look a lot different in 2025.
Trades are expected to be on the horizon and the club realistically could part ways with a handful of players over the next few months. Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Ryan Helsley have been the most talked about trade options.
No one seems safe on the roster and other players like Jordan Walker and Brendan Donovan have been speculated about in different capacities.
The Cardinals seemingly are open for business and anything can happen. It seems like a youth movement on the way, but the Cardinals still may need to bring in a few pieces in free agency. With trades on the way, the Cardinals should consider players that increase flexibility across the roster. One player who would fit this description well is Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Enrique Hernandez.
He looked fantastic throughout the postseason and can play all over the diamond. He already has some familiarity with Chaim Bloom after both spending time with the Boston Red Sox. He's a player who has been loved in clubhouses and could fill in pretty much at any position the Cardinals need help in.
Hernandez is projected to get just $2.7 million this winter in free agency. The Cardinals could afford that and likely give him a bigger role than a contender could. He would be a great short-term fit to help the Cardinals through a rebuild.
