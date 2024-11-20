Blue Jays Advised To Pull Off Swap For Cardinals $7.5 Breakout Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are open for business and that means that trade chatter is only going to increase.
Each day, there are more and more reports and speculative talking points about what St. Louis is going to do. The qualifying offer deadline just passed on Tuesday, and that could start to lead to some movement in the coming weeks.
St. Louis didn't have to worry about it as it didn't offer anyone the qualifying offer. The Cardinals are much more likely to be active in the trade market as they try to deal away pieces to bring back upgrades for the farm system.
Sportsnet's Nick Ashbourne put together a list of "intriguing" trade options for the Toronto Blue Jays and mentioned Cardinals breakout star Erick Fedde as a fit.
"What makes him appealing: The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be in the midst of a shakeup, and Fedde is one of the more interesting players who could be pried away," Ashbourne said. "After a few unimpressive years with the Washington Nationals, Fedde spent 2023 in the KBO and returned revitalized. His most significant change was adding a sweeper to become his top breaking ball and dropping a slow curve that had a run value of -12 in 2022.
"Fedde is still a pitcher who leans on command over stuff, and he’ll have difficulty replicating his 2024 results. At the same time, he costs just $7.5 million and has been durable recently, with at least 27 starts made in each of the last four years."
Fedde's contract is a major selling point for him. He will make just $7.5 million in 2025 but had a 3.30 ERA in 2024. That type of production is worth much more than $7.5 million. Teams likely will come calling about him and it wouldn't be shocking to see a trade.
More MLB: Could Cardinals Lose Star Duo To Yankees In 'Nightmare' Scenario?