Insider Says Cardinals' Star Gave 'No Indication' Of Approving Trade To This Team
The St. Louis Cardinals' corner infield has been pretty consistent over the last few years but that likely won't be the case in 2025.
Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado have been the anchors of the team's infield over the last few years but it seems like both will be playing elsewhere in 2025. Goldschmidt is a free agent and Arenado arguably is the biggest name left on the trade market.
Where will the eight-time All-Star go, though? He has a no-trade clause and controls his own destiny in that respect. Recently, a list of six teams was reported that he would approve a trade to. On that list were the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels on Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox.
While this is the case, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold said there actually has been "no indication" Arenado would approve a trade to the Angels.
"He is of interest to the Angels, but there's been no indication from sources I spoke with that the Angels are of interest to him," Goold said. "As I said on MLB Network, it would be geography or hearing about their plan and buying into it. But, again, that is what I can report."
The Arenado trade sweepstakes has been talked about for weeks but as of writing, there really is no way to know where he will go. Things have cooled down across the big leagues since the Winter Meetings and now it's only a matter of time before things heat up again.
More MLB: Yankees 'Engaged In Talks' With Ex-Cardinals $130 Million All-Star