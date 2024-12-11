MLB Insider Reveals 6 Teams Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Would Approve Trade
Things are starting to heat up for the St. Louis Cardinals on the trade market.
St. Louis has been busy and there has been plenty of rumors flowing about the team. With the Winter Meetings here, most of the speculation about the Cardinals has been about third baseman Nolan Arenado. The team made it very clear that they want to trade him and it wouldn't be shocking to see a move happen at the Winter Meetings or shortly after.
The Cardinals gave Arenado and his agent permission to begin speaking to teams about a possible deal on Tuesday. MLB.com's John Denton also revealed a list of six teams that Arenado would accept a trade to.
"Arenado, who is owed $74 million over the next three seasons, has a full no-trade clause in a contract originally signed with the (Colorado Rockies) and assumed by the Cardinals in 2021," Denton said. "Any trade will have to be approved by the 33-year-old Arenado, who hit 16 home runs and drove in 71 runs in 2024.
"In addition to having the (Los Angeles Dodgers), (San Diego Padres), and (Los Angeles Angels) on his wish list, Arenado would also be willing to accept a trade to the (Philadelphia Phillies), (New York Mets), or (Boston Red Sox), per a source close to the negotiations."
The Dodgers have been brought up the most when it has come to Arenado this offseason. He's from California so it's not too shocking the Padres and Angels made his list. Philadelphia won 95 games last year and could be looking for a third base upgrade. The Mets already made one massive splash, why not another? Boston has a third baseman in Rafael Devers, but there has been chatter about moving him off third base which would open things up for Arenado.
