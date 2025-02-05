MLB Pundit Predicts Ex-Cardinals All-Star, Champion To Sign In NL West
There are some intriguing free agents still out there in free agency right now.
Pitchers and catchers are going to start reporting to Spring Training camps in one week and yet there's a lot of talent still on the board. There's some high-end talent like Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso available, but also many players who can help with depth.
One player who is still looking for a new home is former St. Louis Cardinals fan-favorite Lance Lynn. He returned to the Cardinals in 2024 and had a 3.84 ERA across 23 starts. Lynn certainly looked like he has something left in the tank but is still a free agent. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller made a list of the top free agents still out there with predictions for each and predicted Lynn will land with the San Diego Padres.
"Lance Lynn, RHP (7-4, 117.1 IP, 3.84 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 8.4 K/9)," Miller said. "While Clay Holmes is trying to transition from closer to starter, there has been talk of Lynn possibly going in the opposite direction for his age-38 season. Whether he's the fifth-best starter or the third-best reliever still out there, he has a sub-4.00 ERA dating back to 2019 and has stayed mostly healthy even while eclipsing 2,000 career innings pitched.
"Fun fact: All five appearances Lynn has made at Petco Park in his career resulted in quality starts. And the Friars do need another arm. Prediction: San Diego Padres"
San Diego has had a somewhat quiet offseason so far and could use another hurler. Lynn is 37 years old so he should be cheap now, but certainly could secure the backend of a rotation.
