Cardinals Legend Gets Honest About Next MLB Dream In Mind
One former St. Louis Cardinals superstar has gotten a lot of buzz this offseason.
Albert Pujols no longer is a player on a Major League Baseball roster, but that doesn't mean that he is far from the game. The 11-time All-Star has spoken in recent years about the possibility of becoming a big league manager one day.
Pujols got a chance to manage Leones del Escogido -- a team in the Dominican Professional Baseball League. The Dominican Professional Baseball League is a professional winter league and the team with the most titles is the Tigres del Licey.
The Cardinals legend and his Escogido squad took on Licey in the championship recently and were able to come out on top in thrilling fashion in Game 7. After the action, he opened up about the possibility of making the jump to the big leagues at one point, as shared by ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.
"I feel that I can offer so much to players and to teams," Pujols said. "And it's about growing and helping. It's not about me. It's about helping others, and having that passion. I have that love and that passion for the game. This was my job, this was my life. For me, that's why I want to do it. If the opportunity comes, why not?"
Clearly, he has done a fantastic job in the Dominican Professional Baseball League and knows a thing or two about finding success at the big league level. Maybe we could see him back in a big league dugout over the next few years, it certainly would be nice.
