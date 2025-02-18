Red Sox Predicted To Sign Ex-Cardinals 2-Time All-Star; Position Change Possible
The St. Louis Cardinals have passed over several reunion opportunities this winter as the front office aims to reduce payroll and open roster spots for more youngsters.
Although St. Louis could use some extra help before Opening Day 2025, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak doesn't seem to have any immediate plans to bolster the big-league roster in his final winter as head honcho.
That said, a former Cardinals hurler has been linked to the Boston Red Sox as a potential landing spot this offseason. Could a slight position change help the former St. Louis veteran stay relevant?
"Plot twist!" Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Tuesday morning. "Because in this context, we're talking about Lance Lynn as a closer. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, this concept interests 'several clubs' around MLB. And it makes some sense. Lynn had one of the best fastballs of 2024 even though he only sat at 92.3 mph. It could be even better with an extra tick or two of velocity. Best Fit: Boston Red Sox."
Lynn posted a 79-51 record with a 3.43 ERA, 1028-to-413 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .239 batting average against and a 1.29 WHIP throughout seven seasons with the Cardinals.
"Plus, nobody can say Lynn doesn't have a closer's mentality," Rymer continued. "Never mind the mound. The dude treats the entire field as if he owns it. What makes the Red Sox an interesting fit for Lynn is that they're one of the only contenders in MLB that lacks a clear answer at closer. Kenley Jansen was that guy in 2023 and 2024, but he's in Anaheim (Los Angeles Angels) now. The role is basically up for grabs, with Liam Hendriks, Aroldis Chapman and Justin Slaten among those vying for it this spring. There's no downside to throwing a wild card into the mix, least of all one with as much upside as Lynn. Potential Contract: 1 year, $5 million."
The 37-year-old held his own throughout 2024 with the Cardinals, serving as a solid mid-to-back-end-of-the-rotation starting pitcher.
However, this isn't the first time Lynn has been floated as a potential closer this offseason. The two-time All-Star sounds on board with joining a new club in a different role.
After accomplishing several career milestones with the Cardinals last year, perhaps it's time for Lynn to give the back of the bullpen a shot.
