Nolan Arenado: 'In The Right Place' As Cardinals Welcome Fan Favorite Back To Camp
The St. Louis Cardinals trade saga for 10-time Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado appears to have reached its end after the fan-favorite reported to spring training Sunday morning.
After failing to find an acceptable trade destination for Arenado this winter, the Cardinals look convinced that the six-time Platinum Glove defender will begin 2025 in St. Louis.
Fortunately, it sounds like Arenado is more ready than ever to prove himself this upcoming season and is proud to be doing it in a Cardinals uniform.
"JUPITER, Fla. -- Following months of speculation that Nolan Arenado had played his final game as a Cardinal, the All-Star third baseman arrived on schedule to St. Louis camp Sunday morning," MLB.com's Chuck King reported Sunday afternoon.“'I think the one thing about this place [is] I'm very comfortable,' Arenado said. 'I know it, and that's going to help me get ready for the season. And I'm in the right place. I feel ready. I feel I have a lot to prove. I'm very excited to take the field.'”
Arenado might've recorded his worst offensive campaign of his career in 2024 but beloved Cardinals broadcaster Jim Hayes says the potential future Hall of Fame candidate is lighter and more mobile.
The plan was to trade Arenado this winter as the Cardinals hoped to shed a significant portion of his remaining contract from payroll -- three years and $64 million.
Perhaps the Cardinals will see Arenado revive his career in 2025, motivating the youth core to step up. If St. Louis is competitive at the trade deadline, will they look to move the eight-time All-Star?
