Should Cardinals Consider Low-Cost Move To Land Rockies All-Star?
The St. Louis Cardinals need to switch something up before it's too late.
St. Louis has struggled lately and now disappointingly sits one game below .500 at 60-61. The Cardinals also now are four games out of a National League Wild Card spot. While this is the case, the Cardinals already have turned things around once this season.
The Cardinals were near the bottom of the National League standings at one point but clawed their way back up the standings. There still is time for the Cardinals to do so again. It may take an addition to help get the offense going.
One player who surprisingly is available is Colorado Rockies All-Star Elias Díaz, according to MLB.com's Brent Maguire.
"Elias Díaz etched himself into baseball history when he won the 2023 All-Star Game MVP for the Rockies. Now, it appears that Colorado has made its catcher available to the rest of the league," Maguire said. "The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the Rockies placed Díaz on outright waivers on Wednesday, although Colorado has not confirmed the news.
"If he is placed on outright waivers, the other 29 teams have the chance to sign Díaz, who will earn roughly $1.5 million for the rest of the season. Claiming priority is based on reverse winning percentage, meaning teams with worse records have the edge in signing Díaz. If Díaz isn’t claimed, his five years of MLB service means he can reject an assignment to the Minors if the Rockies tried to outright him. At that point, Díaz could become a free agent."
Díaz could make sense for the Cardinals if they want someone who could serve more as a designated hitter while mixing in a little time at catcher. St. Louis is set at catcher right now, but needs to do something.
More MLB: Cardinals Rotation 'Back To Earth' Following Atrocious Outing Vs. Reds