Should The Cardinals Trade For A Marlins Rising Star Who Is Reportedly Available?
The St. Louis Cardinals struggled mightily to start the season but completely turned their season around, and now have a major choice to make this summer.
Currently sitting second in the National League Central, the Cardinals will have to decide if they will be buying or selling ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. If they choose to buy, one Miami Marlins pitcher might be a name to keep an eye on.
"Miami Marlins lefty Jesús Luzardo is on the injured list until at least Aug. 18 with a lumbar stress reaction (back)," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on Sunday. "But it hasn’t stopped teams from inquiring about his availability, believing he’d still make an impact in the pennant stretch and postseason."
Luzardo has a 5.00 ERA with a 58-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .246 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 66 2/3 innings pitched across 12 games this season. While his production thus far is not exactly stellar, he's shown much more signs of developing into a frontline start in years past.
Over the past two seasons, the rising star posted a combined 3.48 ERA (128 ERA+) with a 328-to-90 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .223 batting average against and a 1.15 WHIP in 279 innings across 50 starts.
The 26-year-old would be a massive addition to a struggling rotation that has a combined 4.39 team ERA. It's also worth noting that Luzardo is signed through 2026 -- meaning he would shore up an aging rotation with plenty of question marks beyond this season.
It would cost quite a bit of prospect capital to acquire the southpaw but it might be worth it to secure a potential frontline starter for years without increasing budget.
