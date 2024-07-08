Rumored Cardinals Target To Have 'Robust' Market Making Major Deal Difficult
The St. Louis Cardinals will have its work cut out for it with the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaching.
It's easier said than done to say the Cardinals need to add. St. Louis is in a good spot, but it currently is behind top National League contenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals just don't have the same level of talent and need to add this summer.
The starting rotation is the most obvious spot the Cardinals need to look to add. St. Louis certainly knows this and already has been linked to a handful of hurlers, including Chicago White Sox starter Erick Fedde.
St. Louis has been mentioned as a landing spot for Fedde on multiple occasions and it isn't hard to see why. He has been fantastic so far this season and has a 3.13 ERA in 18 starts to go along with a 94-to-28 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
The Cardinals should be all over him and be on the phone with Chicago but a deal won't be easy as his market is expected to be "robust," according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"GMs are skeptical whether any team will meet their high price-tag for oft-injured center fielder Luis Robert Jr., of the White Sox, but believe the market will be robust for starter Erick Fedde (6-3, 3.13 ERA)," Nightengale said.
It's not surprising Fedde will have a large market but it will make things easier for the Cardinals. He would be a perfect fit for St. Louis but the Cardinals will need to overpay in order to bring him in most likely.
More MLB: Insider Suggests Cardinals Top Prospect May Not Be 'Untouchable' Anymore