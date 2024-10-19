Marlins $8 Million Lefty Seen As Cardinals Blockbuster Trade Option
Could the St. Louis Cardinals pull off a major trade this winter to inject some life in the starting rotation?
Anything could happen at this point.
St. Louis wants to trim salaries, improve the farm system, and also will need to put together a roster for the 2025 season. It wouldn't be shocking if the Cardinals are looking ahead to the 2026 season and beyond and using 2025 as a rebuilding year.
While this is the case, there are players that the Cardinals could add now that could fit into a timeline in contending in 2026 and after. One player who was floated as a fit is Miami Marlins hurler Jesús Luzardo by FanSided's Josh Jacobs.
"The Miami Marlins are going through another one of those major front-office and roster turnovers that they seem to embrace every four to five years," Jacobs said. "Jesús Luzardo was a popular trade candidate last offseason and going into the 2024 campaign, but injuries and a major down year caused the Marlins to hold onto him.
"With multiple years of control remaining, Luzardo won't be a likely trade candidate in my eyes, but I do see a world where the Cardinals and Marlins could swap "down" assets in hopes of reshuffling their rosters. What if the Cardinals made a Nolan Gorman available for Luzardo?"
Luzardo is just 27 years old and is projected to make $8.6 million in arbitration in 2025. He won't be a free agent until 2027 and, therefore, could help St. Louis through its rebuild and maybe even back to the postseason. Plus, if a deal could be centered around Gorman rather than top prospects, it seems like a no-brainer.
If Luzardo still is available, the Cardinals should go out and get him.
