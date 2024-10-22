Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Reportedly 'Headed Elsewhere', Reunion Could Make Sense
The St. Louis Cardinals have a rich history of parting ways with players who thrive upon leaving for another team and it's rare to see them return.
For instance, Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen was abruptly traded in Dec. 2017 before unleashing his full potential in 2019 with the Miami Marlins. The stud pitcher still resents the organization and it's doubtful he'd ever consider a reunion with St. Louis.
However, a former Cardinals player might be open to reuniting with the team that drafted him if he chooses to roam the free-agent market this winter.
"(Harrison) Bader fits the (New York) Mets’ model for an elite defensive center fielder, but after receiving only nine plate appearances in the postseason, appears headed elsewhere in free agency," FanSided's Robert Murray wrote Monday when discussing the Mets offseason agenda.
Bader batted .246 with 135 extra-base hits including 52 home runs, 168 RBIs, and a .729 OPS throughout six seasons spent playing with the Cardinals.
After being selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Cardinals, Bader played a crucial role in St. Louis' outfield from 2017-2022 until being traded to the New York Yankees in exchange for southpaw Jordan Montgomery.
The Gold Glove outfielder batted .236 with 31 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 51 RBIs and a .657 OPS in 143 games played for the Mets in 2024.
Considering the Cardinals already have a plethora of outfielders with similar offensive capabilities in Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson, it might not make sense to sign Bader, who has a projected market value of roughly $28 million over a four-year deal, translating to nearly $7 million annually, according to Spotrac.
Not to mention, St. Louis has breakout defender Michael Siani, speedster Victor Scott II and struggling former top prospect Jordan Walker to worry about in the outfield for next season.
With the Cardinals looking to invest in their youth, there might not be room for Bader in the outfield next season. However, one could argue that Burleson and Walker won't be in the outfield, opening a spot for the former St. Louis fan favorite. He's already well-liked at Busch Stadium, so reuniting with him might not be a bad idea for some added depth in the lineup, especially if they can acquire him for a reasonable price.
