Yankees Linked To Trade Deadline Deal For Cardinals' $44 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly going to be sellers at the trade deadline and there are a lot of players they could move.
While players like Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado, and Ryan Helsley are the most popular Cardinals trade pieces, there are a few under-the-radar options to look at, too.
Redbird Rants' Thomas Gauvain recently suggested the New York Yankees would be the best fit in a trade for Cardinals hurler Steven Matz at the deadline.
"Matz is still owed approximately $6 million this year when prorating his salary. That's a decent chunk of change for a 34-year-old swingman regardless of his success in relief," Gauvain wrote. "Therefore, a team with some financial wiggle room would be an excellent partner for Steven Matz.
"Finances, a need to make a deal for a reliever, and a familiarity with the city all make Matz a good fit for the New York Yankees. The New York Mets would have been a perfect match, but the Mets just traded for lefty Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles, so they're probably out of the left-handed relief market."
The Bronx Bombers need to add a lefty to their bullpen this week and Matz could be one of the best options on the board. New York is set to be aggressive in the coming days, so it wouldn't be surprising to see these two sides come together.
The Yankees and Cardinals have been connected in trade rumors for the last few months. It would make a lot of sense for these two sides to connect on a deal, especially with how poorly the Bronx Bombers have played as of late.
