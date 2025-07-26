Dodgers-Cardinals Blockbuster? Brendan Donovan Trade Rumors Heating Up
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of tough decisions to make at the trade deadline. It seems clear they're going to be sellers in the coming days, but it's unclear who they'll trade. Players like Steven Matz, Ryan Helsley, and Phil Maton are likely to be traded, as they're all on expiring contracts.
It's unclear who the Cardinals will trade each of these pitchers to, but it seems increasingly likely they're going to be moved. Beyond the expiring players, who could the Cardinals look to trade?
One player with team control who's been mixed in trade rumors is All-Star utilityman Brendan Donovan. Donovan has been linked to the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers as of late, but the Cardinals' asking price is reportedly sky high.
If the Dodgers want to land Donovan, the Cardinals would likely hunt top prospect Dalton Rushing in return. Rushing is a very talented prospect who could split time behind the dish and in the outfield for the Cardinals.
Rushing is blocked in Los Angeles by Will Smith and a slew of outfielder, but he would have a clear path to starting every day in St. Louis. It's unclear if the Dodgers would be willing to move him in a deal for Donovan, but it wouldn't hurt the Cardinals to ask.
On the season, Rushing is slashing .216/.280/.297 in the big leagues, but he's slashing .308/.424/.514 in Triple-A this year. He's a very talented hitter with a lot of power potential in his bat. Adding him to the Cardinals' roster would be a very good move to make.
