Chicago Cubs Hopes for Ace Pitcher Appear 'Out of Reach'
Coming into the MLB offseason, the Chicago Cubs have been connected to some very high-profile free agents. Surprisingly, many of them are starting pitchers, which is not the area that the Cubs need to address the most this offseason.
One name that has been very popular as a player Chicago could target is Baltimore Orioles' free agent starting pitcher Corbin Burnes.
Of course, the connection between Burnes and manager Craig Counsell has driven some of the rumors. Adding Burnes would also form an elite rotation for the Cubs that could potentially be the best in baseball.
However, it doesn't sound like Burnes is truly that realistic of an option for Chicago this offseason.
Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic have reported about what they're hearing from Chicago at the GM meetings. Their first point to make was that Burnes looks to be "out of reach."
"There is no track record or indication that Hoyer’s group and the Ricketts family will go to the top of the market for Corbin Burnes, a Scott Boras client who can command the long-term megadeal that typically involves an aggressive owner."
Fans know very well the lack of aggressiveness and spending that Jed Hoyer, ownership, and the Cubs have shown in recent years.
Even though they have continued coming up short, Chicago has not seemed to have a sense of urgency to get back on track. They have skipped the opportunity to pursue some huge names in recent years that would have powered them back into contention.
Burnes would be a very big addition for the Cubs. They already have Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad penciled in as four of their starters. However, Burnes would round out the rotation and give them a third elite ace.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Orioles, Burnes ended up making 32 starts. He compiled a 15-9 record to go along with a 2.92 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 194.1 innings pitched. Those numbers show just how good Burnes is capable of being.
While it may appear that Burnes is "out of reach" for Chicago at this point in time, things could change.
If Hoyer and ownership are ready to get aggressive and spend some money to get back into contention, Burnes could still end up being a target that they take a long look at signing.