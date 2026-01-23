Cubs Add Depth Signing 2022 World Series Winner To Minor League Deal

The Chicago Cubs have had an action-packed last few weeks, acquiring Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins and signing Alex Bregman away from the Boston Red Sox. They followed those additions on Thursday, making a notable minor-league signing.

According to MLB insider Chandler Rome, the Cubs are in agreement with free-agent outfielder Chas McCormick on a minor-league deal. McCormick is a great addition, especially on a minor league deal, giving the Cubs another defensive option in the outfield in preparation for a deep postseason run.

The Chicago Cubs are signing outfielder Chas McCormick to a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to major-league camp, source tells @TheAthletic. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) January 22, 2026

A look at Chas McCormick's career

Although he dealt with plenty of injuries in 2025, McCormick had one of his best seasons in 2023, posting 3.4 WAR, 22 home runs, 70 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. For his career, he’s compiled a 5.8 WAR, 343 hits, and 56 home runs with a career batting average of .247.

Even if McCormick doesn’t produce much at the plate, his career OAA (Outs Above Average) of 32 over five seasons is quite impressive. In 2021, McCormick’s rookie season, he posted a whopping 12 OAA, ranking in the 98th percentile according to Baseball Savant. He could also prove valuable as a pinch-runner, with a sprint speed in the 89th percentile.



Chas McCormick hits a single against the Colorado Rockies | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Having spent his entire career with the Houston Astros, McCormick also boasts plenty of postseason experience. A World Series champion in 2022, McCormick has compiled 23 hits, three home runs, and eight RBIs with a .250 batting average in 33 postseason games.

McCormick is also known for making the game-saving catch in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, holding off a late comeback attempt from the Philadelphia Phillies.

MORE: Have the Cubs Done Enough to be World Series Contenders?

Although Ian Happ and Pete Crow-Arsmtrong are as good as any at defending left and centerfield, there are questions surrounding Seiya Suzuki’s defensive range heading into 2026. While it may be serviceable during the regular season, it could pose trouble in the postseason.

Having McCormick available in Triple-AAA will put that concern to rest as Chicago gears up to make a run at the National League Central division title. At the very least, adding an experienced veteran will come in handy throughout the year, especially if Chicago deals with injuries.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Brewers-Mets Trade is Great News for Cubs Fans

Surprising Video Shows Matt Shaw Practicing at New Infield Position for Cubs

Dansby Swanson Pinpoints The Biggest Thing Alex Bregman Brings To The Cubs

3 Realistic Free Agents To Fill Out The Cubs Roster