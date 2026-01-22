Have the Cubs Done Enough to be World Series Contenders?

The Chicago Cubs have had a busy offseason. In the span of a week, the Cubs signed third baseman Alex Bregman and pitcher Edward Cabrera.

But after all that, are they World Series contenders?

While Jed Hoyer and the Cubs have added to a team that made the playoffs in 2025, there is work to be done.

Jed Hoyer | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

How do the Cubs look right now on offense?

The lineup for the Cubs as of now is excellent. There isn't really a weakness at any of the offensive positions.

With an outfield of Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ, the Cubs have both power and defense available. The three outfielders combined for 12.6 bWAR in 2025.

The infield has been remodeled to have Bregman, Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson and Michael Busch. Carson Kelly had a breakout season, along with Busch. With talented prospects waiting in the wings, there's plenty to be excited about this Cubs team.

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong | David Banks-Imagn Images

But it feels like there's just something missing on this team. But it isn't on the offensive side of the ball.

What do the Cubs need?

On the other side of the ball, the Cubs improved their starting rotation by adding Cabrera. In addition to him, the Cubs have Jameson Taillon, Cade Horton, Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd. While that is a pretty good starting rotation, it feels like they could be one starter away from having an elite rotation.

There are still a couple of high-level starters on the free agent market. More importantly, these are starters that have playoff experience, something that much of the rotation is lacking.

Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen are those two starters.

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen | David Frerker-Imagn Images

There has been interest pretty much all offseason between the Cubs and Gallen, and it would be a huge addition if the Cubs could snatch him up. Gallen has had two top 5 Cy Young finishes and has extensive playoff experience from his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Valdez, meanwhile, has more playoff experience, having played his career with the Houston Astros. With a 3.36 lifetime ERA, Valdez could also transform this Cubs team.

While the starting rotation just needs one more piece, the bullpen could also use one more arm. While the free agent market is not exactly robust at the moment with bullpen arms, there is always an opportunity to make a trade for a high-leverage reliever.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Cubs are close; it's just a matter of whether they can continue to add to a potential championship roster.

