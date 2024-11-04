Chicago Cubs Linked To Ace Caliber Left-Handed Pitcher in Free Agency
It's almost time for the Chicago Cubs to show everybody what they have in store for the offseason. If this front office and ownership group are willing to spend money to build a World Series roster, this should be one of the best winters in franchise history.
Unfortunately, many fans have questions about that, as they haven't exactly done so in recent offseasons. This seems to be the time to spend, as they're almost suck in the middle. Being stuck in the middle is often one of the worst things any team in baseball could be, and it's time to fix that.
There will be many ways for them to do so, too, putting themselves in a decent position to improve.
Signing players is often the easiest way to start contending, and even if the club makes a few trades with some of their prospects in a loaded farm system, that shouldn't mean they won't land players in free agency.
They've been linked to multiple free agents over the past few months, including left-handed starter Max Fried. They were again viewed as a potential fit on Sunday by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
"Fried is one of the few homegrown Braves who never signed a long-term extension, which will send him to the free-agent market following his second All-Star campaign in three years. The left-hander’s 3.25 ERA in 29 starts was actually his highest since 2019, but Fried -- a three-time NL Gold Glove winner -- is one of the top starting pitchers available this winter."
When Fried is at his best and healthy, he's posted impressive numbers on the bump.
They need somebody who could come in and be another ace-caliber arm for them, which would give them one of the better rotations in baseball.
On paper, the Cubs should already feel confident in what they have on the bump. However, as they've seen over the past few playoffs, having as much starting pitching as possible is never bad.
There might be better options out there, considering he's a left-hander, but that doesn't mean they should completely avoid adding someone who throws from that side.
Depending on his potential price, he could be the best option out there.
However, issues could arise if Chicago doesn't have the funds to sign him and multiple offensive pieces. They have to make sure they do as much offensively as possible, so landing a starter might not be part of their plans.