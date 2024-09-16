Chicago Cubs Predicted To Land Star Pitcher in Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs aren't going to work their way into the postseason this year, which means that they'll head into the offseason looking to make moves that help them contend in 2025.
Jed Hoyer and the front office wants to compete again. He boldly stated that he's looking to get the team back into contention next season before the trade deadline.
While the team has talent already on the roster, they'll need to bring in more.
The Athletic recently suggested one name in particular that could be a great fit for the Cubs. That player was Atlanta Braves' impending free agency starting pitcher Max Fried.
"The Cubs will explore ways to upgrade their rotation and leverage the team’s pitching infrastructure. That could mean making a long-term commitment to an All-Star such as Max Fried."
In addition to Fried, they suggested another name in Walker Buehler.
"It could involve offering a big one-year deal to a pitcher looking to prove he’s healthy and reestablish his high-end value, perhaps someone like Walker Buehler."
Both players would be excellent additions for Chicago. However, the starting rotation is not the biggest need.
Currently, the Cubs are projected to have a rotation that includes Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad. All four of those pitchers have shown off major talent. Adding a piece like Fried would take the rotation to an elite level.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far with the Braves, Fried has made 26 starts, going 9-9 with a 3.46 ERA, a 2.8 K/BB ratio, and 153.2 innings pitched. Those numbers show why he would be a good addition for Chicago.
At 30 years old, a four-year deal for Fried would make sense for the Cubs. That being said, they should be leery of giving him much more than that.
For Chicago, it would seem like starting pitching would be one of the positions that they're happiest with. They could use help at catcher, in the bullpen, and potentially adding another quality bat.
All of that being said, they have been connected heavily to adding a starting pitcher. Fried has been linked to them before.
Fried may not be the biggest need for the Cubs, but it sure sounds like he's going to be a name to keep a close eye on as the offseason continues to draw closer.