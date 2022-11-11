Cubs Outright Multiple Players Including Reyes

The Chicago Cubs have continued to revamp their roster on Thursday as they outrighted seven players, while activating five players off the 60-day injured list.

The players outrighted were Franmil Reyes, David Bote, Alec Mills, Brad Wieck, Steven Brault, Narciso Crook, and Anderson Espinoza. Reyes is perhaps the biggest name on the list and the most surprising.

Reyes arrived from the Cleveland Guardians after being claimed off of waivers in August. His torrid start in Chicago eventually cooled down, but he played a large part in the Cubs' late season resurgence.

All seven players cleared waivers and all but David Bote have elected free agency. Chicago would likely want to try and retain Reyes and Wieck, but it's tough to tell what path the Cubs will take.

In other moves, Chicago activated Kyle Hendricks, Codi Heuer, Ethan Roberts, Jason Heyward, Rafael Ortega, Alec Mills, and Brad Wieck from the 60-day injured list. Two of those, Mills and Wieck, were immediately outrighted.

After these moves, the Cubs' 40-man roster currently sits at 35. However, that should be at 34 after Jason Heyward is released, which president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer announced would occur.

The reason for all these moves coincides with the Rule-5 draft protection deadline of November 15. Chicago will want to add some coveted prospects to their 40-man to protect them from being drafted by other MLB teams.

