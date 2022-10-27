Report: Cubs Open to Extending Judge a Five-Year Deal

Report: Chicago Cubs Open to Extending Judge a Five-Year Deal
The Chicago Cubs have promised to be big spenders and open the checkbook this offseason as the team looks to start their window of contention in the 2023 MLB season.
They have a plethora of young talent to build around and now it's time to start adding productive veterans and some bona fide stars.
Enter Aaron Judge.
According to David Kaplan in his appearance on Des Moines' KXNO on Wednesday, the Cubs are open to signing Judge on a five-year deal.
While that would almost immediately make Chicago a contender in itself, there is one issue.
Judge will likely a want a deal that has more years on it than just five. Most reports suggest an eight-year deal worth north of $300 million.
However, if the Cubs were able to offer a much higher AAV, potentially in the $50 per year range with opt outs, they may have a shot.
At age-30, Judge is still in his prime, but is slightly on the upper end of players looking for a long-term lucrative deal. The Cubs are wise in trying to secure Judge through his age-35 or 36 season, which happens to coincide with their next contention window.
