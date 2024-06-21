Chicago Cubs' Performance Will Ultimately ‘Influence’ Which Prospects Get Traded
The Chicago Cubs finally won a series, a positive sign amid their recent struggles. 8.5 games back in the National League Central and one game out of a Wild Card spot, the Cubs still have time to figure things out and solidify themselves as a playoff team.
However, there are many holes on the roster, and if that doesn't change before the July MLB trade deadline, there's a possibility that they'll be the same team.
Loaded with one of the best farm systems in baseball to get a deal done, Chicago looks to be in a good position. The question for the front office is if they're willing to move those prospects for win-now pieces on a team that, quite frankly, doesn't look ready to win.
Perhaps those additions put them over the top, but they have to get more out of what they already have.
According to The Athletic's MLB Staff, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said making blockbuster trades in June is "difficult."
“Every year, there’s questions earlier and earlier about when the trade market is open,”Hoyer said.
“I talk to teams every day — many teams every day — and the idea of making significant, big transactions in mid-June is unbelievably difficult. And, at times, it’s impossible because teams aren’t going to do that to their own fan base.”
While that's not an encouraging sign, it's good to hear that Hoyer has had conversations with other teams about improving the roster.
The Athletic added that how the Cubs play leading up to the deadline "will influence which prospects" they're willing to deal.
"How the Cubs perform over the next month-plus will influence which prospects from a top-rated farm system might go in deals, and how much additional money ownership is willing to kick in for a playoff push.
"Across the industry, the third wild card is a major incentive to stay in the race."
Depending on the deal, Chicago could opt to move multiple of their top prospects. Cade Horton, Owen Caissie, Matt Shaw, and others could headline the biggest deals around the league during the trade deadline.
Chicago fans want to win, and if the decisions are going to be based on how the team plays, the Cubs need to figure it out soon for their fan base.
This has the chance to be a franchise-changing trade deadline, and if there's someone out there who would change the direction of this organization, it should be pursued.