Chicago Cubs Predicted to Sign All-Star Ace in MLB Free Agency from NL Team
Of all the problems with the Chicago Cubs in 2024 that caused the team to miss the playoffs for the fourth season in a row, pitching was not necessarily at the top of the list.
In fact, the team ranked No. 10 in the league in earned run average as a unit, posting a respectable 3.78 ERA. But while the offense certainly needs some more pop to be added to it, Chicago must be aggressive when it comes to pursuing starting pitching this offseason as there are a ton of top names available from Corbin Burnes of the Orioles to Blake Snell of the Giants, both former Cy Young winners.
One option seems to stand out above the rest in terms of fit with the Cubs and likelihood for the team to go after him. Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report predicts Chicago to heavily pursue Braves left-handed ace Max Fried as their pitching prize of the offseason.
"Fried tallied 166 strikeouts to just 57 walks, with an ERA of 3.25," Beaston wrote. "With the front office and manager Craig Counsell unlikely to settle for the mediocrity that has defined the last two seasons, expect a few big moves from the Cubbies."
Spotrac estimates that the Atlanta stud is going to receive a six-year deal worth approximately $22.7 million per year, or just over $136 million total. While it's a large number, it's still likely significantly less than the possible $200 million Burnes will receive for relatively similar production. Over an eight year career with the Braves, Fried has a career ERA barely over 3.0 with a Cy Young quality season as recently as 2022. That year, Fried put up a 14-7 record with a 2.48 ERA over 30 starts and 185.1 innings pitched, finishing second in Cy Young voting to just Sandy Alcántara in Miami.
The downside with Fried is his lack of ability in the postseason. Over the course of his career, when the lights are brightest, Fried sports a 2-5 record with a 5.10 ERA in 20 appearances, which is certainly a red flag that must be considered before simply handing him a nine-figure contract.
If Jed Hoyer and company want to take a big swing on a left-handed ace who immediately slots in at the top of the rotation along with Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon, Fried could very well be that guy.