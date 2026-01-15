Alex Bregman Shares Confident Reason Why He Chose to Wear No. 3 With Cubs

Alex Bregman is the newest member of the Cubs organization, and he will also be sporting a new jersey number in Chicago.

Throughout his 10 years in the league, Bregman’s notably worn the No. 2, which is sported by Nico Hoerner on the Cubs. When asked during his introductory press conference on Thursday whether he asked Hoerner about changing numbers, Bregman gave a smart response as to why he elected to instead wear No. 3 in Chicago.

“I wore No. 3 because I wanted a third championship,” Bregman said.

Mic drop.

Alex Bregman on choosing number 3: "I wore number 3 because I wanted a 3rd championship." pic.twitter.com/jxxSXxEV2S — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) January 15, 2026

Bregman won his two World Series titles back with the Astros, where he spent the first nine years of his career. He was also a two-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner and Silver Slugger winner while in Houston.

The Cubs last won a World Series in 2016, which famously broke their 108-year streak of not winning a title. Chicago made the playoffs in ‘25, but they ended up losing in the division series to their NL Central rivals, the Brewers, in five games. It was Chicago’s first appearance in the playoffs since the 2020 season.

Bregman signed a five-year contract with Chicago, and it sounds like he’s fully prepared to bring another championship to the Cubs franchise.

