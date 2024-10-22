New York Mets Remain Baltimore Orioles Biggest Threat for Coveted Ace in Free Agency
There are multiple teams the Baltimore Orioles will have to worry about regarding Corbin Burnes departing in free agency. At the top of the list are teams in the National League, most notably the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.
It's uncertain if the Dodgers would be willing to hand out another $250 plus million deal, but given their history, it's impossible to count them out. That's why the right-hander has been linked to them multiple times throughout the past few months.
Regarding the Mets, there's a connection due to David Stearns.
Their owner, Steve Cohen, has also shown his willingness to spend money in the past, so Burnes is expected to be somebody they pursue.
There's a chance Burnes would rather play in New York City or Los Angeles, too. Not that playing for the Orioles and in Baltimore is bad, but elite free agents often want to play in bigger cities.
It's the unfortunate reality of a smaller market team like the Orioles and something they have to think about when offering him his contract. If they aren't at the top of the list money-wise, they shouldn't expect to keep the California native around.
Regarding the Mets, that seems to be the biggest threat to watch out for.
Brandon Scott of Bleacher Report linked the two again on Monday, highlighting how polarizing the predictions are.
"The Mets will certainly show interest in Burnes, widely considered the best pitcher on the free-agent market. MLB.com Orioles beat reporter Jake Rill predicted Burnes would land with the Mets. Meanwhile, Mets beat reporter Anthony DiComo predicted a return to the Orioles. It shows how competitive this could be, and if it comes down to a bidding war, the Mets have to like their chances. This would differ from signing an aging Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander, potentially acquiring a 29-year-old former Cy Young winner in his prime in Burnes."
Predictions are essential, and often, they do come true. However, many predictions also don't come true. That's why all of this needs to play out before there are any final words about how to react to Baltimore's free agency.
When they traded for him, they understood that he'd be wanted by many teams around the league. If the plan is to compete moving forward, there aren't any excuses for not getting something done.
Burnes will be expensive, but that's the price for a top-three pitcher in the sport.