Alex Bregman's Son And Cubs Mascot Share Heartwarming Moment During Wrigley Arrival

The acquisition of two-time World Series Champion and former Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman is the most exciting move the Cubs have made this offseason, and he’s finally arrived in Chicago.

Bregman, his wife Reagan, and sons Knox (3) and Bennett (9 months) were welcomed on Thursday at Wrigley Field with a sweet surprise for the entire family.

As soon as the Bregmans entered the building, Knox ran straight into the arms of Clark the Cub.

THE BREGMANS HAVE ARRIVED. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/DgoWLrk5uP — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 15, 2026

The Bregman's warm welcome

Though this is Bregman’s first official day at Wrigley Field as a Cub, the third baseman is already embracing Chicago wholeheartedly.

He spent Monday and Wednesday nights at the United Center cheering on the Blackhawks and Bulls against the Edmonton Oilers and the Utah Jazz, respectively.

Both teams gifted Bregman a jersey with his new number.

MORE: Cubs' Alex Bregman Reveals Reason Why He Chose The Number 3

Bregman by the numbers

Though the complicated part is over, getting Bregman to Chicago was a long process for the Cubs. They ended up losing the bidding war over the third baseman to Boston last offseason. He signed with the Red Sox on a 3-year, $120 million deal with opt-outs, and entered free agency at the end of his first season.

Boston tried to keep him around, but ultimately Chicago won out, and Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million deal, complete with a no-trade clause, on Saturday.

Mere hours later, he shared in the city’s joy as the Bears beat the Packers in the NFC Wild Card, posting a Bears flag photo to his Instagram story. Bregman has already embraced the city, but Cubs fans are sure to embrace him, too.

Alex Bregman | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old was originally drafted by the Red Sox in 2012. He made his league debut in 2016 with the Astros and went on to win two championships in Houston (2017, 2022) before departing after the 2024 season.

Despite dealing with a quad strain last year, Bregman finished the season batting .273/.360/.462. He missed over 45 games, but his 18 home runs were still third-best on Boston’s roster.

MORE: Alex Bregman's Blockbuster Cubs Deal And What It Means For The Infield

The Red Sox lost the AL Wild Card to the Yankees; however, Bregman, with a slash line of .300/.462/.400 over three games, was one of the team’s most productive offensive components.

In addition to his two World Series wins in Houston, Bregman has nine postseason appearances under his belt. His level of experience will be a strong asset to the Cubs as they look to make another October run this year.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

What To Expect At The 2026 Cubs Convention This Weekend

MLB Pipeline Stats Reveal The Cubs Are A Drafting Powerhouse

Cubs Unveil Spring Training Workout Dates For Pitchers, Catchers, Hitters

Recent Offseason Moves Prompt MLB Insider To Add Cubs To "Winning" List