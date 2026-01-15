Cubs Notes: Hoerner Trade Talks, Bregman's Instagram, Outfield Signing & More

Cubs fans are still over the moon with how the last week has gone for the team. And rightly so.

After months of waiting for the team to make a splash in the offseason, they finally did when within a matter of days, the Cubs traded for Edward Cabrera and then signed Alex Bregman.

The moves have shifted the 2026 season outlook from doubt to optimism, and the rest of the league has been put on notice that the Cubs are coming into 2026 looking to win it all.

Here's the latest Cubs news and notes to catch up on.

Cubs notes

Wild Nico Hoerner Trade Proposal Sees Cubs Land Future Red Sox Ace Connelly Early - There are a lot of questions about the Cubs' infield following the acquisition of Alex Bregman. Many of those questions concern what the team does with Nico Hoerner and Matt Shaw.

With Hoerner's contract ending in 2026, trade talks have heated up. And in a January 13 article, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report suggested that the Boston Red Sox could land him in exchange for their No. 4 prospect, 23-year-old lefty Connelly Early.

Connelly Early | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cubs' Nico Hoerner Reportedly Being 'Aggressively' Pursued By Giants - Speaking of a potential Hoerner trade, he is reportedly being "aggressively" pursued by the San Francisco Giants, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

"The San Francisco Giants are aggressively pursuing a second baseman and have been engaged with Chicago on Nico Hoerner and St. Louis on Brendan Donovan, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote on X. "An infield of Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, Donovan or Hoerner and Rafael Devers would be among MLB's best."

Complete List Of Every Cubs Transaction Made This Offseason - Chicago has made an abundance of transactions since the offseason began, especially within recent weeks. Going into the back half of January, here's every move the Cubs have made.

Justin Dean | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chicago Cubs Claim Former Dodgers Outfielder Justin Dean Off Waivers - On Tuesday, the Cubs added outfielder Justin Dean off waivers from the San Francisco Giants, who claimed him from the Dodgers in November.

Dean appeared in 13 of the 17 postseason games last season for the Dodgers as late-game replacements, including Games 6 and 7 of the World Series. The move put Chicago's 40-man roster at 38.

Chicago Cubs Fans Will Love Alex Bregman's New Instagram Pic - Alex Bregman has jumped into Chicago headfirst, hopping on the Bears bandwagon the night news broke of his signing and attending a Blackhawks game days later.

Now, he's made the deal "Instagram Official," changing his profile picture to a photo of him in a Cubs uniform.

Alex Bregman IG Profile Image | Alex Bregman / Instagram

Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Gives One-Word Reaction To Alex Bregman Deal - Cubs fans aren't the only ones excited over the Bregman deal. Pete Crow-Armstrong was recently asked his thoughts during an appearance with ESPN Radio Chicago, saying he was, "Ecstatic."

PCA added, "That is a guy that is going to, I think, have such a strong presence in the clubhouse and such a good impact on me. And I’ve been very lucky with veteran presence in my early stages of my career and I couldn’t be more excited to get to work with possibly a future Hall of Famer like him."

Recent Offseason Moves Prompt MLB Insider To Add Cubs To "Winning" List - The Cubs two big additions over the past week has seen MLB insider Jeff Passan list the Cubs among his teams that are "winning the offseason."

Other teams joining the Cubs on the list include the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Chicago White Sox.