Chicago Cubs Top Fit for Former NL Cy Young Pitcher in MLB Free Agency
After missing the postseason for the fourth straight season, the Chicago Cubs need to make a splash this winter.
The organization's president of baseball operations, Jedd Hoyer, stated last summer at the MLB trade deadline that the focus would be on 2025 and beyond.
Now is the time for the ballclub to add the needed pieces for long-term success.
The team will be looking to get back into the conversation as the best team in the National League Central after a down season, and they will have plenty of resources at their fingertips.
The Cubs are loaded with young talent, and because of that, they are predicted to make a move for top players this winter by making some blockbuster-type trades.
However, the team could also be in the running for some of the top free agents on the market with one of them being former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.
After leaving the National League this past season when the Milwaukee Brewers traded him to the Baltimore Orioles, Burnes could land himself back in the Midwest and in the senior circuit.
The Athletic listed nine potential fits for the right-hander as he enters his first free agency. The Scott Boras client will most certainly weigh all his options before making a decision and will definitely have plenty of offers on the table.
According to Chad Jennings and Sam Blum, the Cubs would be a great fit for another top pitcher in their rotation.
“Chicago’s rotation is actually quite sharp. Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad are all quality starters. Adding Burnes, however, would add an ace. It would allow some of their options to be utilized more as depth, or in the bullpen.”
The addition of Burnes to this rotation would rival the Philadelphia Phillies, who had multiple starters named to the 2024 All-Star game this season as the best in baseball.
Burnes finished his only season with the Orioles with a 15-9 record and a 2.92 ERA. He recorded 181 strikeouts over 194.1 innings of work and was named to his fourth straight All-Star game. Although he wasn’t named a finalist, he will undoubtedly receive downvotes for the American League Cy Young Award as well.
“This past season, Chicago was 10th overall in ERA. Adding Burnes could turn them into a pitching juggernaut of sorts,” says The Athletic staff. “That might be enough to get them in position to win a division that, quite frankly, should be winnable regardless.”
Chicago was predicted to win the NL Central at the beginning of the 2024 season, but things didn’t fall their way.
The addition of Burnes would certainly help alleviate some of those issues.
If they are willing to pull out the checkbook and pay for proven talent instead of moving some of their top prospects, it would be the ultimate power move that would solidify his statement from this past summer.
Unfortunately, it's already been reported that the Cubs are likely out on pursing the elite right-hander, likely turning their attention to other arms on the market.